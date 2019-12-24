Gift of compassion: Winnipeg charities spreading cheer to those in need over the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

The holidays are a time to get together with families and friends, but not everyone has a Christmas dinner to go to or family and friends to spend time with.

That’s why Siloam Mission hosted its annual Christmas Eve feast for 600 people on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of children that come out with their families and parents, and to see the children here, and having them be able to experience a nice meal and get themselves a few little presents and stuff like that, it’s just fantastic,” said John Tytgat, who’s been volunteering at Siloam Mission since 2011.

READ MORE: Siloam Mission expansion on track one year after breaking ground

Several Indigenous elders and First Nation chiefs were also lending a hand at the event.

Gilbert Fredette, the former vice-chief at Norway House Cree Nation, says it’s important for Indigenous leaders to be able to see issues impacting the homeless in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

“Reconciliation starts with one meal at a time and hearing one story from one community, and finding out how we can make a difference in helping people succeed when they come to Winnipeg or any other urban setting and making that transition a little bit easier for them,” said Fredette.

0:30 Winnipeg woman warns others of Christmas decoration thief Winnipeg woman warns others of Christmas decoration thief

Several other community leaders were also taking part in the event, including a group of judges.

“As judges, we unfortunately see on a daily basis the grim and tragic realities of urban life for those who sometimes don’t have what it requires to be able to live a normal existence,” said Chief Justice Glenn Joyal of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Manitoba.

“So to see an organization like Siloam trying to reach out and trying to give them a bit of a step up [is] gratifying for us to see.”

He also says the people attending the dinner are also giving something to those volunteering their time.

“People like myself and my colleagues, the judiciary, when we come we’re providing a service, but really, let’s be clear, the service is really for us,” added Joyal.

“It’s a reminder for us about what it is that we sometimes don’t have to think about, and in a not-so-subtle way nourishes our own souls.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg homelessness strategy aims to speak out against stigma

Rossbrook House, a community drop-in centre for inner city children and youth, also hosted a Christmas Eve family event, organized by the Sons and Daughters of Italy.

Story continues below advertisement

“It gives us a reason for our members to volunteer, because that’s the reason we like to be involved, is to give back to the community,” said co-chair Reno Augellone.

“A large majority of us are children of immigrants that started off in the West End, so it’s a way of giving back, and it’s a good connection with the Rossbrook House too, because they do great things here.”

About 300 people could enjoy a Christmas meal, complete with entertainment, gift bags, and photos with Santa.

The organization has been coordinating the event for the past 14 years.

“Our community is helping another community, which is really nice,” said Adriano Augellone.

“It’s always great to get together on Christmas and kind of share the good cheer and make families feel better, because everyone should feel good around this time.”