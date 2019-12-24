Menu

Crime

Man in serious condition after daylight shooting in north-end Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 3:15 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police and paramedics say a man is in serious condition after a shooting in the city’s north end Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent, south of Finch Avenue West, at around 2:30 p.m. with reports a man was shot.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man, who was found with gunshot wounds, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police didn’t release suspect information.

