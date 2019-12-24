Suspect named in violent Toronto gas station robbery captured on video

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say investigators are searching for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent gas station robbery in June that was captured on surveillance video.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on June 13, a man entered a gas station in the area of Front and Sherbourne streets while disguised with a baseball hat and a hoodie pulled around his face, police said.

Investigators said the man then pointed a knife at the cashier, demanded cash, and told the victim to lie on the floor before stomping on his head, even though he was compliant.

Officers said the victim was knocked unconscious and suffered a fractured eye socket, fractured skull, as well as bruises and cuts. The suspect then fled the store.

“The level of violence seen in this robbery is particularly disturbing,” Insp. Lauren Pogue said at a June news conference.

Story continues below advertisement

Around two weeks after the robbery, police released surveillance video in an effort to assist with identifying a suspect.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, investigators said 30-year-old Ryan Foster of Toronto is wanted in connection with the incident.

1:25 Toronto police investigate violent gas station robbery Toronto police investigate violent gas station robbery

He is described as being between five-foot-eight and five-foot-10 with a muscular build. Police said he has multiple tattoos on his body, including one that reads “foster baby” on his right hand.

Police said he is considered dangerous. If the accused is seen, residents were encouraged to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police said Ryan Foster is wanted in connection with the robbery. Handout / Toronto Police