Meth seized after driver of minivan tries to evade Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say they seized methamphetamine after the driver of a minivan tried to evade them on Dec. 24.

The Pontiac Montana was found in the 1400-block of Idylwyld Drive at roughly 12:30 a.m.

Police said the vehicle was “suspicious” and a traffic stop was initiated at 38th Street and 1st Avenue; however, the driver refused to stop.

In an attempt to stop the minivan, a tire deflation device was used but the driver drove through a parking lot at 33rd Street and Idylwyld Drive trying to avoid it and struck a cement pillar, according to a press release.

In spite of significant front-end damage, police said the motorist continued driving until the minivan reached the 100-block of Circle Drive where it was abandoned in a hotel parking lot.

A 46-year-old man and a woman attempted to run away but were quickly apprehended, police said.

Officers found the man to be in possession of meth. He is facing charges of evading police, dangerous driving, possession of meth and breach of court conditions.

No charges were laid against the woman.