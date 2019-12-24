Menu

Advisories issued as dense fog blankets Calgary and much of central Alberta

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted December 24, 2019 12:11 pm
Updated December 24, 2019 12:18 pm
Areas under a fog advisory on the morning of Dec. 24, 2019, including Calgary and eastern Alberta.
Areas under a fog advisory on the morning of Dec. 24, 2019, including Calgary and eastern Alberta. Global News

A fog blanketed Calgary and large portions of eastern and central Alberta Tuesday morning, including Red Deer, Medicine Hat, Lloydminster, Camrose, Drumheller, and the Edmonton area including Leduc and Fort Saskatchewan.

There was thick fog in Edmonton as well, but no advisory was issued for the city itself.

An advisory was issued for several areas as near-zero visibility from the fog is expected, increasing risks with travel in some locations, including along the QEII highway between Edmonton and Calgary, and the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary.

Fog south of Airdrie, Alta., on Dec. 24, 2019.
Fog south of Airdrie, Alta., on Dec. 24, 2019. Alberta 511

Fog affected areas around the Calgary International Airport as well, but according to airport spokesman Reid Feist there was no major impact on flights.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada issued the fog advisory Tuesday morning and said areas of dense fog will gradually dissipate through the day.

Environment Canada, Fog, Fog Advisory, Calgary fog, Alberta fog advisory, Environment Canada fog, Alberta fog, Thick Fog, Calgary fog advisory, Leduc fog
