Canada

Trudeau urges Canadians to ‘take care of each other’ in Christmas message

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2019 11:12 am
Updated December 24, 2019 11:13 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Christmas Message 2019
In his Christmas message to Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says this time of year is a time to celebrate being together and taking care of each other and asked for all Canadians to come together and move forward together.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians to do what they do best this time of year — lend a hand where a hand is needed.

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving, and for giving back.

And that, he says, means supporting those in need and reaching out to neighbours who might be alone for the holidays.

Trudeau says one of the greatest holiday traditions is taking care of each other — something Canadians do all year round.

“No matter how you celebrate, our greatest holiday traditions are the ones of giving and giving back. Rain, shine, or snow, as Canadians, we take care of each other. From helping a neighbour shovel their driveway to serving a hot meal to someone in need, lending a hand is what brings us closer to the people around us,” he said in the message.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today, and every day, let us reflect on how we can live the Christmas message of peace and compassion as we come together and keep moving forward in the New Year.”

The prime minister makes special note of Canada’s Armed Forces members.

In his message, Trudeau thanks them for their service, whether it’s at home or overseas.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
