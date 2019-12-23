Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fatal Crash

Nelson House man killed in single-vehicle Highway 6 rollover, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 5:27 pm
A 51-year-old man from Nelson House was killed in a rollover on Hwy 6 Saturday.
A 51-year-old man from Nelson House was killed in a rollover on Hwy 6 Saturday. File / Global News

Police say icy road conditions are likely to blame for a fatal single-vehicle rollover on Highway 6.

The crash happened about 100 km south of Grand Rapids around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Investigators say an SUV driven by a 58-year-old woman from Nelson House was heading north when it lost control and rolled into the ditch.

Police say road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

READ MORE: 2 people killed in car crash east of Beausejour, Man.

A 51-year-old male passenger, also from Nelson House, died at the scene.

Police say both the driver and the passenger were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

Grand Rapids RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
What it’s like to deliver news of a fatal collision
What it’s like to deliver news of a fatal collision
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ManitobaFatal CrashRolloverHighway 6vehicle rolloverNelson houseGrand Rapids RCMPsingle-vehicle incident
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.