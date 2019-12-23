Nelson House man killed in single-vehicle Highway 6 rollover, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say icy road conditions are likely to blame for a fatal single-vehicle rollover on Highway 6.

The crash happened about 100 km south of Grand Rapids around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Investigators say an SUV driven by a 58-year-old woman from Nelson House was heading north when it lost control and rolled into the ditch.

Police say road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

A 51-year-old male passenger, also from Nelson House, died at the scene.

Police say both the driver and the passenger were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

Grand Rapids RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

