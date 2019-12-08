Two people killed in car crash east of Beausejour, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision near Seddon’s Corner in Beausejour on Saturday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP say they were called from Lac du Bonnet around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators determined that a car with three people inside was traveling east on Highway 44 when it crossed the centre line and collided with a pickup truck heading west.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old woman from the RM of St. Clements, was taken to hospital with severe injuries.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene — a 24-year-old woman from St. Clements and a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg.

The driver of the pick up truck, a 55-year-old man, and his 50-year-old female passenger were treated for minor injuries at the crash site.

The RCMP continue to investigate.

