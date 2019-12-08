Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fatal Crash

Two people killed in car crash east of Beausejour, Man.

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 11:39 am
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision near Seddon’s Corner in Beausejour on Saturday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP say they were called from Lac du Bonnet around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators determined that a car with three people inside was traveling east on Highway 44 when it crossed the centre line and collided with a pickup truck heading west.

READ MORE: Teen driver in critical condition after crash with school bus on highway near Otterburne, Man.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old woman from the RM of St. Clements, was taken to hospital with severe injuries.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene — a 24-year-old woman from St. Clements and a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg.

The driver of the pick up truck, a 55-year-old man, and his 50-year-old female passenger were treated for minor injuries at the crash site.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP continue to investigate.

‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash
‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceCrashFatal Crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.