STARS Air Ambulance

Driver extracted, no kids hurt in highway school bus crash near Otterburne, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 2:45 pm
Updated December 3, 2019 3:00 pm
Several ambulances and the STARS air ambulance are seen on Hwy. 59 near Otterburne.
Several ambulances and the STARS air ambulance are seen on Hwy. 59 near Otterburne. Submitted

Police say a driver needed to be extracted, but no kids were hurt in a highway crash involving a school bus on Hwy. 59 Tuesday.

St. Pierre Jolys RCMP were called to the crash at the Otterburne turnoff on Hwy. 59 around 12:30 p.m.

Police say there are no injuries to any passengers on the bus, but the driver of a passenger vehicle involved in the crash had to be extricated.

Story continues below advertisement

The STARS air ambulance was also called in for transport, according to RCMP.

The Red River Valley School Division confirmed to Global News the bus bis one of theirs, but didn’t say which school it is from.

A caller to Global News said he saw seven ambulances and the air ambulance attending to the crash.

Otterburne is 44 km south of Winnipeg.

More to come.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashManitobaSchool BusSTARS Air AmbulanceAmbulanceOtterburneHwy. 59
