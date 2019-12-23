Amherstview, Ont. resident celebrates 100 years

Send this page to someone via email

Dec. 23 marks a major milestone for Gerry Brunton, who turned 100 years old on Monday.

Family members told Global News that in 1919, Gerry and her late twin sister, Margaret Irene, were the first set of twins to be born at the Women’s College Hospital in Toronto.

At 100 years old, Brunton only wants one thing.

“I have one wish, that my twin sister was here,” says Brunton.

“Now I’ve got nobody to fight with.”

Margaret passed away 10 years ago, which now makes Gerry the oldest living family member.

Her niece, Diane Brown, says Gerry practically raised her.

“She’s the matriach of the family,” says Brown. “If you want to know anything about family she can usually still tell you who’s still in the family and what is going on.

“You never know what she is going to do or say. She is a lot of fun.” Tweet This

Brunton even recieved a birthday greeting in the form of a letter from Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Brunton is now a longtime resident at the Helen Henderson retirement lodge in Amherstview.

Angela Gibson, an assistant administrator at the retirement lodge says, “The thing about Gerry is that at 100 years old, she is more active than most. It’s truly a blessing to have her as a part of the Helen Henderson family.

“When she enters a room she just lights up and makes everyone smile.” Tweet This

Brunton says she doesn’t have any secret to living a long life. However, the former cometician does have one tip for great skin — Nivea cream.