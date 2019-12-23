Saskatoon police believe heavy coat helped protect man during weekend stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police believe the heavy coat an employee was wearing protected him from being more severely injured while being stabbed this past weekend.

A robbery was reported at a convenience store in the 3300 block of Fairlight Drive at roughly 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 22.

The 46-year-old man told officers that three suspects entered the store, demanded cash and assaulted him.

He was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

Police said in-store surveillance footage showed at least two of the suspects were armed with knives and they attempted to stab the employee repeatedly.

Additional officers in the area were able to apprehend two of the three suspects.

The two boys, aged 15 and 16, are facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and breach of probation.

The third suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

