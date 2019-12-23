YVR issues traffic warning to travellers, shoppers ahead of Boxing Day outlet sales

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers headed to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) are being warned to give themselves extra time and be prepared for congestion, thanks to Boxing Day sales at a nearby outlet mall.

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, which shares some road access with the airport, is holding its annual sales event on Dec. 26.

YVR says it is working with Richmond RCMP on traffic management and enforcement, but warned that traffic troubles are anticipated.

Travellers headed to the airport are being advised to leave extra time, and to have a parking plan. The airport is encouraging people to pre-book parking.

People planning to use the Value Long Term lot are also being warned that they may face longer delays, due to its proximity to the outlet mall.

Sea Island employees are also being advised to either leave their cars at home or park and ride by using the Canada Line.

Boxing Day shoppers are also being urged to use the Canada Line, and YVR notes that the McArthurGlen outlet is located at the rapid transit line’s Templeton Station.