Investigations

22-year Sparta, Ont. business owner loses building to massive blaze, fire chief says

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 4:30 pm
The blaze is not considered suspicious, and no injuries were reported. .
The blaze is not considered suspicious, and no injuries were reported. . Winter Wheat/Facebook

An Elgin County business owner is scrambling following an overnight blaze, just two days before Christmas.

Central Elgin fire crews were called just after 1 a.m. Monday morning to Winter Wheat, located on Quaker Road.

There, an early-morning fire resulted in roughly $400,000 in damages, according to Fire Chief Chris McDonough.

READ MORE: 90 cows killed in Ontario barn fire; latest in string of fires killing livestock

According to McDonough, fire crews dismantled the building and did an overhaul. The blaze, he adds, is not considered suspicious, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The business, which sold clothing, jewelry, and home and garden decor, is reportedly insured.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
