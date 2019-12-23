Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

SaskTel expects to see increase in holiday calls

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 12:41 pm
Updated December 23, 2019 12:43 pm
SaskTel expects to see an increase in its service over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.
SaskTel expects to see an increase in its service over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day. The Canadian Press

SaskTel expects to see more people using their services to connect with friends and family over the holidays than ever before.

Over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, the company said it should see a nine per cent average increase in the number of voice calls — 1.8 million calls placed and 1.3 million calls received.

READ MORE: Why some Canadians go family-free over the holidays

It also anticipates more than 24.4 million text messages to be sent and received over the three-day period.

“Keeping people connected to their world is what we do, and no one tends to be more important to our worlds than the ones we love,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel president and CEO.

“Whether you use your phone to make a call, send a text, or online message this holiday season, we’re honoured to be here playing our small part in bringing friends and family together when distance gets in the way.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘It would mean a lot’: Canadian Armed Forces asks residents to send holiday greetings to troops

SaskTel expects Christmas Day to be the busiest when it comes to voice calls, averaging a 38 per cent increase year-over-year.

It is advising people to avoid making calls during peak times such as 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 – 7 p.m. for better service.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanHolidaysBoxing DaySaskTelChristmas EveChristmas DayTexttext messagesVoice Call
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.