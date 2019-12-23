SaskTel expects to see increase in holiday calls

Send this page to someone via email

SaskTel expects to see more people using their services to connect with friends and family over the holidays than ever before.

Over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, the company said it should see a nine per cent average increase in the number of voice calls — 1.8 million calls placed and 1.3 million calls received.

It also anticipates more than 24.4 million text messages to be sent and received over the three-day period.

“Keeping people connected to their world is what we do, and no one tends to be more important to our worlds than the ones we love,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel president and CEO.

“Whether you use your phone to make a call, send a text, or online message this holiday season, we’re honoured to be here playing our small part in bringing friends and family together when distance gets in the way.”

SaskTel expects Christmas Day to be the busiest when it comes to voice calls, averaging a 38 per cent increase year-over-year.

It is advising people to avoid making calls during peak times such as 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 – 7 p.m. for better service.