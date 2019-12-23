East York man builds huge backyard rink, invites neighbourhood to take part

Send this page to someone via email

An East York man says he has built one of the largest outdoor rinks and is inviting community members to come out for some free skating and pick-up hockey this holiday season.

READ MORE: Ontario nurse lifts spirits with music over the holidays

Sven Walker said the rink is 70 ft by 30 ft, for a total of 2100 sq. ft.

“We have arena quality-end dasher boards and protective netting. We have NHL quality hockey nets and arena floodlights for playing after dark,” Walker said in a post.

He also said the rink is able to be set at minus 25 C which means it can withstand the above-average temperatures hitting the city at the moment.

“We are looking for players (adults and kids welcome) looking for some good recreational outdoor fun and free exercise,” the post continued, adding they already had a great turnout from the Leaside community Saturday and Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

There is a schedule for when it’s best for people to come. On Dec. 23, the rink is open from noon to 5 p.m. and on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Skating is available for all ages.

Helmets are mandatory.

Sven Walker’s post.