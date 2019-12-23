Man charged after Alberta RCMP officer attacked with machete

A 28-year-old man is facing several charges after an Alberta RCMP officer was attacked with a machete over the weekend.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, two Athabasca RCMP officers were on patrol on the Jean Baptiste Gambler No. 183 reserve near Calling Lake. The officers came upon and man and woman walking along Park Drive who were known to police and wanted on outstanding warrants, RCMP said in a media release Monday morning.

RCMP said the officers stopped the patrol vehicle, got out and informed the pair they were under arrest. The man and woman fled, according to police.

A foot chase ensued and as one of the officers was about to take down the man, police said the suspect turned around and swung a machete at the officer. The Mountie was able to avoid getting hit by the weapon and pushed the suspect to the ground, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

After a fight on the ground, police were able to get the machete away from the suspect and arrest the man.

Joel Houle-Auger, from Calling Lake, Alta., is charged with assault on a police officer, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and possession of break-in tools.

Houle-Auger was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Athabasca Provincial Court on Jan. 13.

Cpl. Steve Bereza with Athabasca RCMP said the woman didn’t end up having any outstanding warrants and she was not arrested.