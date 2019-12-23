Menu

Canada

Company in Vaughan fined $85K in death of mechanic from air spring mishap

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2019 11:43 am
Updated December 23, 2019 11:44 am
Ruggieri Brothers is seen in a screenshot from Google Street View.
Ruggieri Brothers is seen in a screenshot from Google Street View. Google Street View

NEWMARKET – An Ontario company that repairs heavy-duty vehicles and equipment has been fined $85,000 for the death of a mechanic.

Ruggieri Brothers, of Vaughan, pleaded guilty under provincial health and safety laws.

The worker was killed in May of 2018 while installing a replacement air spring on a dump truck.

READ MORE: Ontario labour ministry inspectors to conduct safety blitz to prevent common injuries

The Ministry of Labour says the worker over-inflated an air bag with compressed air and the plastic base exploded.

The man was killed by the shrapnel.

Evidence indicated that Ruggieri Brothers failed to ensure he was a licensed mechanic or registered apprentice.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
