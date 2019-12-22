Fire guts apartment in Vancouver’s West End, officials say no one home at time

Send this page to someone via email

A fire has gutted an apartment in Vancouver’s West End, marking the latest blaze in the neighbourhood this year.

Vancouver Fire Rescue said crews were called just before 2 p.m. to the building in the 1300-block of Beach Avenue, where the fire was burning from a third-floor suite.

The two-alarm fire brought 40 firefighters to the scene, officials said, with crews finding flames shooting out of the window.

An aggressive attack from the interior, including up the stairwell to the suite, brought the fire under control quickly.

No one was inside the suite at the time of the fire, officials said.

They added the suite was “gutted” by the flames and also suffered heavy smoke damage.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear if any other suites were damaged.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The fire comes just two months after another one overtook a suite in an apartment building two blocks away on the same street.

At least three other fires have been reported at highrise suites in the West End since June.

3:52 Vancouver apartment engulfed in 3-alarm fire Vancouver apartment engulfed in 3-alarm fire