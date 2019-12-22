Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
west end fire

Fire guts apartment in Vancouver’s West End, officials say no one home at time

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 7:00 pm
Firefighters respond to an apartment fire in Vancouver's West End on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Firefighters respond to an apartment fire in Vancouver's West End on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Shawn Sviridov

A fire has gutted an apartment in Vancouver’s West End, marking the latest blaze in the neighbourhood this year.

Vancouver Fire Rescue said crews were called just before 2 p.m. to the building in the 1300-block of Beach Avenue, where the fire was burning from a third-floor suite.

The two-alarm fire brought 40 firefighters to the scene, officials said, with crews finding flames shooting out of the window.

READ MORE: 3-alarm fire engulfs highrise apartment in Vancouver’s West End

An aggressive attack from the interior, including up the stairwell to the suite, brought the fire under control quickly.

No one was inside the suite at the time of the fire, officials said.

READ MORE: Vancouver fire crews battle 2-alarm West End apartment fire

They added the suite was “gutted” by the flames and also suffered heavy smoke damage.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear if any other suites were damaged.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

READ MORE: Highrise fire in Vancouver’s West End caused by improperly stored linseed oil rags

The fire comes just two months after another one overtook a suite in an apartment building two blocks away on the same street.

At least three other fires have been reported at highrise suites in the West End since June.

Vancouver apartment engulfed in 3-alarm fire
Vancouver apartment engulfed in 3-alarm fire
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireApartment FireWest EndVancouver firewest end fireVancouver-West Endhighrise firevancouver apartment fireBeach AvenueWest End apartment fireVancouver West End firebeach avenue fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.