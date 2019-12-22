Police tape blocking off West End lot for investigation after man taken to hospital in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

A police investigation has blocked off an empty lot in the city’s West End after police say a man was found in medical distress and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Officers were seen at the lot just north of Portage Avenue between Lipton Street and Banning Street on Sunday afternoon.

Const. Jay Murray says police are still investigating.

“It is a medical incident right now, so we are only able to provide limited information due for privacy/health reasons. If we ascertain the male was assaulted, then we may be in a position to release more information.”

More information is expected to be released Monday morning.

