Manure dumped at Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office by climate activists

A climate activist group dumped a pile of manure at Premier Doug Ford‘s constituency office Sunday morning.

The group, Extinction Rebellion, dropped off the surprise at Ford’s office in Etobicoke just after 9 a.m.

Extinction Rebellion said in a press release the manure was a response to Ontario’s Auditor General “effectively declaring the Conservative provincial government climate action promise is a load of crap.”

Toronto police said they were called to the incident, however, there is no investigation into the situation.

It is not clear what charges, if any, the group may face.

The incident comes a couple of months after Extinction Rebellion shut down the Bloor Viaduct in protest of climate change on Oct. 7.

At the time, the group wrote on its website that the demonstration was part of a global rebellion, with similar protests happening around the world and across Canada.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Ford’s office said they would not be responding.

“We wish them a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and hope they have a more productive and joyous time with their families,” a statement read.

—With files from Oriena Vuong

Another sign at the Extinction Rebellion protest at Premier Doug Ford\’s office in Etobicoke. Global News