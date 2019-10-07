Climate change activists plan demonstration to take over Bloor Viaduct in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto-based climate change activist group is planning to take over the Bloor Viaduct bridge in an early Monday morning protest.

Extinction Rebellion Toronto will be gathering at around 8 a.m. in the area of Danforth and Cambridge avenues before protesters make their way onto the bridge.

The group wrote on its website that the demonstration is part of a global rebellion, with similar protests happening around the world and across Canada.

The aim of the protest is to disrupt business and bring attention to growing climate change issues, the group says.

The activists will reportedly be staging a sit-in demonstration for much of the morning. The group will also set up demonstrations at Playter Gardens Park just west of Broadview Station.

Similar climate change protests are happening in Vancouver, where demonstrators are expected to disrupt traffic on the city’s Burrard Bridge.

These demonstrations are part of Extinction Rebellion Canada’s broader Bridge Out campaign intended to pressure the Canadian government to take action on climate issues.

— With files from the Canadian Press