Christmas spirit on the rise in Saskatoon with houses, streets lit up

If you have ever driven down Clinkskill Drive in Saskatoon during the holidays, you know there is something special on that street.

Christmas lights and plenty of them — 70,000 at one residence, to be exact.

The display, known as the Clinkskill Christmas Lights Show, started from a simple idea.

“Looking at videos on YouTube,” said owner and operator Scott Lambie. “My daughter (Kristen) wanted to do it. So that’s why we did it.”

The Christmas vibe has spread to other Saskatoon residents as more people are putting lights up across the city, it seems.

There are over 40 listed go-to light displays around the Bridge City.

“Every year I think there is more residents putting up lights in the city,” said Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois. “Also displays in recent years. There are some magnificent light displays.”

The city has been doing its part to ensure areas around downtown and major routes are lit up.

“We have about 500 decorations that we put up every year,” Saskatoon Lights and Power director Trevor Bell said. “About 300 of them are illuminated.”

Lambie says his LED lights display is fairly inexpensive, it just takes some time to set them all up. He usually starts the process at the end of the summer.

He says he gets contacted frequently from his fellow Saskatoonians for tips for their own light displays.

“I’m getting more and more emails from people are who are getting animated light displays and they are asking for help, advice,” he said.

“It’s definitely growing compared to when we started nine years ago.” Tweet This

With so many displays to see around Saskatoon, including many on Clinkskill Drive, Murphy Cresent and the Enchanted Forest Holiday Light Tour, the holidays do not disappoint as the city becomes a light-up wonderland.

