News

No severe injuries in 3-vehicle collision in Saskatoon on Saturday

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 8:56 am
Updated December 22, 2019 8:57 am
Fire crews on the scene of a three-vehicle collision on Saturday in Saskatoon.
Fire crews on the scene of a three-vehicle collision on Saturday in Saskatoon. Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle collision at 8th Street and Cumberland Avenue on Saturday.

According to the fire department, at 11:34 a.m., two engines and one rescue unit were called to the scene. The first engine was on the scene within four minutes.

Crews secured a safe work area and verified no one was trapped. They ensured all occupants and emergency personnel were in no danger from any hazards, then cleaned up debris and leaking fluids.

There were no serious injuries.

The fire department would like to remind residents to drive safely and use caution when passing emergency workers.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan sending 6 more firefighters to help Australia

