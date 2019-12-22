No severe injuries in 3-vehicle collision in Saskatoon on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle collision at 8th Street and Cumberland Avenue on Saturday.

According to the fire department, at 11:34 a.m., two engines and one rescue unit were called to the scene. The first engine was on the scene within four minutes.

Crews secured a safe work area and verified no one was trapped. They ensured all occupants and emergency personnel were in no danger from any hazards, then cleaned up debris and leaking fluids.

There were no serious injuries.

The fire department would like to remind residents to drive safely and use caution when passing emergency workers.

