Lennox and Addington County OPP hold 1st Cram the Cruiser event collecting food for charity

With Christmas just days away, there are many in communities across Ontario who will do without over the holidays.

In Napanee, Lennox and Addington County OPP held their first Cram the Cruiser event. The goal is to fill the vehicle with food for a local charity.

“I just think everybody needs food for the holidays,” says eight-year-old Shaye Brown.

Brown was one of the first to donate a food package Saturday morning.

“I donated some cans with food inside,” says Brown. “I just think everybody should be happy.”

In collaboration with Lennox and Addington County OPP, Metro Supermarket and Giant Tiger, the force collected food donations for the Morningstar Mission.

“The Mission is an outreach centre that caters to the spiritual needs of the homeless people in the community and also to the Greater Napanee area,” says OPP Const. Steve Earle.

And for Napanee resident Cindy Haggerdy, donating is part of her family’s Christmas tradition.

At Saturday’s event, Haggerdy made her 10th contribution to a charity this season.

“Every year and multiple locations,” says Haggerd. “Anywhere we see a food bank, we always make sure to buy extra and give.”

There was an overwhelming response from the Greater Napanee community, according to Earle — a steady stream of food parcels, the majority pre-packaged by Metro and Giant Tiger at a low cost of $6 to $10 each.

“We are also taking cash donations that will go to the Mission as well we do have packages for infants and children and pets as well,” Earle says.

The event was so successful, several truckloads of donations were sent to the Morningstar Mission throughout the day.