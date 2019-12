Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after reports of gunfire in Chestermere, Alta., on Saturday.

Police said they responded to a house in West Lakeview at 6:45 a.m. where a man had “fired shots within his house and [had] barricaded himself inside.”

Officers believe he was alone at the time.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Before 1 p.m., RCMP said they had arrested the suspect without incident or injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

