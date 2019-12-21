World juniors 2020: 2 Halifax Mooseheads make final Team Canada roster, Groulx cut

Send this page to someone via email

Two Halifax Mooseheads will be competing for Team Canada at the 2020 world junior hockey championship.

Defenceman Jared McIsaac and forward Raphael Lavoie are listed on the 23-player roster, which includes three goaltenders, seven defencemen and 13 forwards.

McIsaac, who was born and raised in Truro, N.S., will be one of five returning players for Canada from last year’s tournament in Vancouver and Victoria, B.C.

The 19-year-old logged just one assist in last year’s tournament, which saw Team Canada finish in a disappointing sixth place.

This is McIsaac’s fourth year with the Halifax Mooseheads. He’s played in just three QMJHL games this year after having shoulder surgery over the summer. In those three games, he’s tallied two assists.

Last year, McIsaac had a QMJHL career-high 62 points in 53 games, scoring 16 times and earning 46 assists.

McIsaac was drafted 36th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft to the Detroit Red Wings. He was selected second overall by the Mooseheads in the 2016 QMJHL Entry Draft.

Along with McIsaac, other returning Team Canada members include Barrett Hayton, Alex Lafreniere, Ty Smith and Joe Veleno.

Lavoie was a driving force behind the Halifax Mooseheads’ bid for a Memorial Cup last year. He scored 32 goals in 62 regular-season games last year and currently leads the Moose in scoring with 44 points in 30 games.

Lavoie was selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers with the 38th pick.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx was the final cut Hockey Canada made before finalizing its 23-man roster. The Mooseheads captain and Anaheim Ducks prospect has 41 points in 26 games with the Herd this year.

The tournament is set to begin on Boxing Day when Canada takes on the United States. The team will play its second and final pre-tournament game on Monday against Finland.