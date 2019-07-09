Halifax Mooseheads announce J.J. Daigneault as their new head coach

The Halifax Mooseheads have announced that they’ve hired J.J. Daigneault as their new head coach.

In a press release on Tuesday, Mooseheads owner Bobby Smith says he’s excited about the new hire.

“J.J. was a high-end defenceman in our league and in the NHL which will be of tremendous value to the development of our players,” says Smith. “He brings a wealth of coaching experience from the AHL and NHL level and he is a quality individual.”

A native of Montreal, the 53-year-old Daigneault was a longtime NHL defenceman and a Montreal Canadiens assistant coach from 2012 to 2018.

In a release, Daigneault says he looks forward to taking on the new role.

“I’m really grateful, happy and excited that (general manager Cam Russell) and Bobby chose me to be the next head coach of this storied franchise,” says Daigneault.

The new Mooseheads coach was the 10th overall pick in the 1984 NHL draft by Vancouver following a QMJHL career with Laval and Longueuil.

Daigneault was also a member of the 1993 Stanley Cup champion Montreal Canadiens after spending 17 years playing on 10 different teams in the NHL.

A recent inductee into the QMJHL’s Hall of Fame, Daigneault spent last season as an assistant with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage.

Daigneault replaces former head coach Eric Veilleux, who left the team in June to take a position with the American Hockey League’s Syracuse Crunch.

The Halifax Mooseheads are expected to begin training camp in early August and have their first pre-season game scheduled against the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles on August 18 at the Dartmouth Sportsplex.

– With files from Graeme Benjamin