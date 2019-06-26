Eric Veilleux parts ways with Halifax Mooseheads to take AHL coaching gig

The Halifax Mooseheads are searching for a new bench boss after their current head coach took a job south of the border.

The Mooseheads announced on Wednesday that Eric Veilleux accepted an assistant coaching position with the American Hockey League’s Syracuse Crunch.

READ MORE: Halifax Mooseheads fall short, but fans come alive for Memorial Cup final

Veilleux joined the Herd last summer. He led the squad to a 49-15-4 regular season record, along with a finals appearance in both the President Cup and Memorial Cup.

The Mooseheads lost both championship games to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

“I leave my position with a heavy heart as I had the luxury of coaching in front of the best fans in the ‘Q,'” Veilleux said in a statement.

WATCH: Longtime Halifax ice technician reflects on magical Memorial Cup run

Veilleux said he’s excited to return to pro hockey. This will be his third American Hockey League job, after stints in Norfolk and San Antonio.

The Mooseheads have hired a new head coach every summer since Dominique Ducharme left his coaching position following the 2015-16 season.

READ MORE: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies win first Memorial Cup after downing Halifax Mooseheads

The Mooseheads say the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.