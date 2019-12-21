Menu

Canada

Whole Foods recalling some chocolate sandwich cookies

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 1:37 pm
Updated December 21, 2019 1:39 pm
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says two varieties of 365 Everyday Value brand Dark Chocolate Sandwich Crèmes may contain dairy that is not mentioned on the product's label.
Whole Foods is recalling some sandwich cookies over concerns they could contain undeclared milk.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Friday that two varieties of 365 Everyday Value brand Dark Chocolate Sandwich Crèmes — peppermint and caramel sea salt — may contain dairy that is not mentioned on the product’s label.

READ MORE: Venmar air exchangers recalled over potential fire hazard, Health Canada says

Those with milk allergies should not consume the cookies as they may cause a “serious or life-threatening reaction,” the agency said.

So far, no Canadians have reported suffering reactions but in the U.S., where the product faces a similar recall due to undeclared dairy or coconut, two reactions have been reported.

There are six Whole Foods locations in Canada — all located within the Greater Toronto Area. But, the CFIA warns, the products may have been available nationally through online sales.

Whole Foods is removing the product from store shelves, CFIA said.

More information about the recall is available on the CFIA website.

