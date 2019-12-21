Whole Foods recalling some chocolate sandwich cookies

Send this page to someone via email

Whole Foods is recalling some sandwich cookies over concerns they could contain undeclared milk.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Friday that two varieties of 365 Everyday Value brand Dark Chocolate Sandwich Crèmes — peppermint and caramel sea salt — may contain dairy that is not mentioned on the product’s label.

Those with milk allergies should not consume the cookies as they may cause a “serious or life-threatening reaction,” the agency said.

So far, no Canadians have reported suffering reactions but in the U.S., where the product faces a similar recall due to undeclared dairy or coconut, two reactions have been reported.

There are six Whole Foods locations in Canada — all located within the Greater Toronto Area. But, the CFIA warns, the products may have been available nationally through online sales.

Story continues below advertisement

Whole Foods is removing the product from store shelves, CFIA said.

More information about the recall is available on the CFIA website.

0:31 Costco holiday snowman recalled Costco holiday snowman recalled