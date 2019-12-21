Menu

Canada

Man ‘believed to be a danger’ missing from Queen and Ossington area, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 9:53 am
Updated December 21, 2019 9:55 am
Police said Craig Tucker, 41, was last seen Friday.
Police said Craig Tucker, 41, was last seen Friday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a man who is “believed to be a danger to himself and others” has gone missing from the Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area.

Police referred to 41-year-old Craig Tucker as an “elopee,” which is a person described as a patient subject to detention at a psychiatric facility who leaves without permission.

Tucker was last seen Friday.

Police said Tucker was found unfit to stand trial in February on charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He was held on a “warrant of committal” but had community living privileges, officers said.

Queen Street and Ossington Avenue is the same area where the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is located, but police would not confirm if Tucker is a patient there.

He is described as 180 pounds and five feet eight inches tall with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair in dreadlocks. He was wearing grey pants, a beige coat and a black sweater.

Police said if someone sees Tucker, they should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

– With files from Gabby Rodrigues

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
