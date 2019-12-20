Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Chilliwack fire

Fire engulfs Windsor Plywood in Chilliwack, causing thousands to lose power

By Jon Azpiri and Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 7:14 pm
Crews are battling a fire in Chilliwack on Dec. 20, 2019. .
Crews are battling a fire in Chilliwack on Dec. 20, 2019. . Shane MacKichan

A large fire has consumed the Windsor Plywood location in Chilliwack on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out sometime around 2:30 p.m. in the yard located on Vedder Road at Wells Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire burned fast and hot as the yard was full of wood. Flames shot high into the sky and smoke from the blaze could be seen all over town.

Eight fire trucks are on the scene with crews working to protect a new apartment building being built next door.

READ MORE: Chilliwack apartment complex blaze displaces residents

There is no word yet on what caused the blaze.

BC Hydro confirmed 4,500 customers lost power in the area after crews de-energized nearby power lines for safety reasons.

The utility could not give a timeline of when the power would be restored.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from Robyn Crawford

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChilliwackChilliwack fireWindsor PlywoodVedder Road fireWindsor Plywood fireWindsor Plywood fire Chilliwack
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.