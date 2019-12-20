Fire engulfs Windsor Plywood in Chilliwack, causing thousands to lose power

Send this page to someone via email

A large fire has consumed the Windsor Plywood location in Chilliwack on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out sometime around 2:30 p.m. in the yard located on Vedder Road at Wells Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire burned fast and hot as the yard was full of wood. Flames shot high into the sky and smoke from the blaze could be seen all over town.

Eight fire trucks are on the scene with crews working to protect a new apartment building being built next door.

READ MORE: Chilliwack apartment complex blaze displaces residents

There is no word yet on what caused the blaze.

BC Hydro confirmed 4,500 customers lost power in the area after crews de-energized nearby power lines for safety reasons.

The utility could not give a timeline of when the power would be restored.

Crews are on site at an outage affecting 4,000 customers in #Chilliwack. They’ll share updates here: https://t.co/eCvO3C1xxZ pic.twitter.com/pUt0lmy8UV — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 20, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from Robyn Crawford