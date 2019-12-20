Fire engulfs Windsor Plywood in Chilliwack, causing thousands to lose power

A large fire has consumed the Windsor Plywood location in Chilliwack on Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out sometime around 2:30 p.m. in the yard located on Vedder Road at Wells Road.
The fire burned fast and hot as the yard was full of wood. Flames shot high into the sky and smoke from the blaze could be seen all over town.
Eight fire trucks are on the scene with crews working to protect a new apartment building being built next door.
There is no word yet on what caused the blaze.
BC Hydro confirmed 4,500 customers lost power in the area after crews de-energized nearby power lines for safety reasons.
The utility could not give a timeline of when the power would be restored.
—With files from Robyn Crawford
