Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Director of Toronto neurology clinic facing sexual assault charges, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2019 6:49 pm
Updated December 20, 2019 6:50 pm
Police say Dr. Allan Gordon faces five counts of sexual assault.
Police say Dr. Allan Gordon faces five counts of sexual assault. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a neurologist who worked in the city for decades is now facing multiple sexual assault charges.

Police allege the incidents involved patients at the Wasser Pain Management Clinic between 2002 and 2016.

The accused, Dr. Allan Gordon, worked as a director at the clinic from 1998 until 2017.

READ MORE: Man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in connection with 4 incidents beginning in 2015

Police say he has been practising in the city since 1975.

Gordon now faces five counts of sexual assault, and he’s due to appear in court in February.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims.

Both men found guilty of gang sex assault in Toronto College Street Bar trial
Both men found guilty of gang sex assault in Toronto College Street Bar trial
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceNeurologist charged sexual assaultToronto Neurologist Charged
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.