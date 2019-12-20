Director of Toronto neurology clinic facing sexual assault charges, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a neurologist who worked in the city for decades is now facing multiple sexual assault charges.

Police allege the incidents involved patients at the Wasser Pain Management Clinic between 2002 and 2016.

The accused, Dr. Allan Gordon, worked as a director at the clinic from 1998 until 2017.

Police say he has been practising in the city since 1975.

Gordon now faces five counts of sexual assault, and he’s due to appear in court in February.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims.

