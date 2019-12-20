Taber Clinic saving province millions with alternative funding model

Send this page to someone via email

A new report by the Health Quality Council of Alberta (HQCA) has revealed that a primary care clinic in Taber, Alta., is one of two in the province that are successfully using an alternative funding model for doctors — a model that is saving the province millions of dollars a year.

Dr. Andrea Hargrove has been working at the Taber Clinic for eight years and said it’s the most comprehensive clinic she has ever been a part of.

“[It’s] a team approach to health care, with everyone working to their full scope for better care for their patients and a better practice,” she said.

Hargrove believes the team approach has led to Taber residents getting some of the best care in the province.

“They’ve gotten accustomed to the fact that if they call in, they can usually get an appointment within that week,” Hargrove said.

The approach has caught the eye of the HQCA, with a report centred on the funding model being utilized by the Taber Clinic and Crowfoot Village Family Practice (CVFP) in Calgary.

The HQCA studied 10 years worth of data from both clinics — both offering team-based care — and found that over the last 10 years, the Taber Clinc has saved the province $62.2 million, while CVFP has netted savings of more than $57 million.

Hargrove said the approach allows her clinic to provide more comprehensive care.

“We try and address all the issues that someone may have on their list of concerns, within reason,” she said.

Instead of fee-for-service payments — which are widely used in Alberta — where the province is billed for every patient visit, the two clinics receive yearly block funding for each patient from Alberta Health, regardless of how often that person is seen.

So while these clinics may cost the province more up front, the model saved nearly $120 million combined over 10 years.

The Taber Clinic alone saved the healthcare system $7.2 million in 2016, according to the report by the HQCA.

“It shows that there’s savings downstream,” said Hargrove.

“Not only is it financial savings, it’s health — so people having fewer hospital admissions, and emergency room visits. Our patients are getting care in the appropriate location.” Tweet This

The Health Quality Council is calling for more widespread use of this alternative funding, and are working to get the province and Alberta Health Services on board.

Dr. Hargrove said the growing pains have been worth it.

“Sometimes it’s not always easy, it’s lots of things coming at us from different directions all day long, but making it work does make a difference,” she said.