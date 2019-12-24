How to teach kids to manage expectations when it comes to Christmas gifts

Send this page to someone via email

While the holidays are a time for families to enjoy and appreciate one another, sometimes young kids have high expectations about presents.

It’s important to be mindful of what you tell your kids about the gifts they may receive so they can become more appreciative and not greedy, said Toronto-based parenting expert Amanda Muse.

In Muse’s household, she tries to not keep finances a hidden subject around her children aged five and seven, so they don’t have unrealistic expectations, she told hosts on Global’s The Morning Show.

“We’re just honest. It’s like, ‘I’m sorry, that’s a little outside of mommy’s budget for this Christmas, let’s revisit this,’” she said.

If your child has given you a long Christmas wish list, or has circled toys or technology in a catalogue, set boundaries on what they can ask for, Muse explained.

Story continues below advertisement

Have your child pick gifts mindfully, or pick one gift that’s a bit more expensive that they actually need or will get the most use out of, she said.

“Parents are kind of thinking about this… to give kids a chance to really think about what they want,” she said. “I wouldn’t mind spending a little bit more on something they actually want, rather than flooding the Christmas tree with all these things.”

Instilling gratitude in your children

Materialism and potential greediness are behaviours that are mostly learned from their environment, which includes parents, friends and society overall, parenting coach Julie Romanowski said in a previous Global News report.

READ MORE: A crash course in holiday manners for kids

She recommends vocalizing being thankful more often with your kids could deter them from wanting a new toy simply because it’s trendy.

“This will make you reflect on yourself and helps you to be a role model for your child,” she said. “Are you materialistic? What’s your attitude around material things?”

Your child is always watching you and possibly absorbing your own behaviour or beliefs, so it’s important to be conscious about your own attitudes towards gifts and potential excess around the holidays, said Romanowski.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 A crash course in holiday manners for kids A crash course in holiday manners for kids

Create expectations of your child around being humble and modest so they know what kind of behaviour is expected of them when they receive a gift, she added.

Christmas lists can also be a tricky topic. They can be an easy way to figure out what your child wants, but they could give them the impression that they are owed the gifts on that list, she said.

“Lists can breed greed, and they confuse the lesson that if you work hard and are good, you’ll be rewarded,” she said.

If your child makes a list, ensure you set expectations that they may not get everything on that list.

Emphasize the importance of the holidays outside of receiving gifts with your child, like embracing and learning traditions that others have, said Muse.

“Remind kids that it’s done differently in each home… so keeping the magic of Christmas, not just presents and Santa,” she said.

For more tips on how to set holiday expectations for your kids, watch Amanda Muse in the video above.

— With files from a previous Global News report.

Story continues below advertisement