Amanda Todd

Wheels in motion in potential extradition of Amanda Todd’s accused tormentor

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 3:52 pm
An image from the YouTube posted by Amanda Todd;a teen who reportedly killed herself after being tormented by bullies.
A YouTube video posted by Amanda Todd, in which she detailed her abuse, went viral after her death. Screen grab/Postmedia News

British Columbia Crown prosecutors have begun preparing for the potential extradition of a Dutch man to Canada to face trial for his alleged role in the death of Amanda Todd.

Aydin Coban is accused of tormenting and extorting the 15-year-old, who eventually took her own life in 2012.

Coban was sentenced to 11 years in prison in the Netherlands in 2017 for fraud and blackmail for his role in cyber-bullying dozens of other young girls and gay men.

Justice Canada told Global News that Canada had agreed not to fully extradite Coban to Canada to face the Amanda Todd case until the completion of his Dutch criminal proceedings, including any appeal and the completion of any Dutch prison sentence.

According to Justice Canada, Coban withdrew his appeal of his Dutch conviction in August, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is now seeking his temporary surrender to face trial in B.C., while he continues to serve his Dutch sentence.

The BC Prosecution Service made its application for an order to allow for Coban’s detention in British Columbia when he arrives in Canada, said Justice Canada.

The BC Prosecution Service said the order has been granted.

“The timing of our next steps will depend on when the accused arrives in Canada,” said a BCPS spokesperson in an email.

In the Canadian case, Coban faces charges including extortion, possession of child pornography and attempting to lure a child online.

Amanda Todd became a symbol of cyberbullying when she produced a viral YouTube video where she told her story through a series of handwritten cards.

Todd described being lured by a stranger to expose herself on a webcam. She died by suicide just weeks later.

