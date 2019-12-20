Menu

saint john police force

Stephan Drolet named new Saint John police chief

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 3:17 pm
The Saint John Board of Police Commissioners has appointed Chief Supt. Stephan Drolet as the new chief of police for the Saint John Police Force.
Saint John has a new chief of police.

“This is the most important leadership role within the Saint John Police Force and the Board of Police Commissioners is delighted to have attracted broad interest from top candidates across the country,” Edward Keyes, chair of the board, said in a press release.

“Chief Superintendent Drolet was selected for his deep policing experience, his vision for delivering public value in the provision of policing services and for his proven leadership.”

Drolet has 27 years of service with the RCMP and has worked most of his career in municipal policing in British Columbia.

He holds a bachelor of applied business: emergency service from Lakeland College, is a graduate of the International Executive Development Program and in 2017 was appointed a member of the Order of Merit of Police Forces.

“I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed as the next Chief of Police for the Saint John Police Force,” Drolet said in a press release. “I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues, community members and the Board to deliver policing services to this remarkable community.”

Drolet will assume his new responsibilities on Feb. 24, 2020.

