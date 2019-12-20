Adam Olsen named BC Green Party interim leader

Send this page to someone via email

Green Party MLA Adam Olsen will be taking over the reigns of the party on an interim basis.

The Saanich North and the Islands MLA will serve in the role until the party membership selects a full time leader in June. Olsen will not run for the leadership.

“I’m honoured to accept the role of interim-leader once again. The work that our caucus has carried out over the past two years is incredibly important to me,” Olsen said.

“I want to acknowledge and thank my colleague and friend Andrew Weaver for his leadership,” he added.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for the party. The 2020 leadership contest is an opportunity to champion our values, open up our organization, welcome new voices, and build the next era of politics in B.C.”

BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver will officially step down as the party’s leader in January, but will stay on as the member of the legislature for the Victoria-area riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

Weaver’s last day as leader will coincide with the first day of the upcoming leadership contest.

The leadership race will run from mid-January until June 28 of next year. The party will announce the new leader at a convention in Nanaimo.

The party announced on Friday it will expand the voter base to include those aged 16 and up who wish to support a candidate but do not wish to become a party member.

The spending limit for each candidate is $300,000, excluding fees paid to the party. The party will run three debates that will also take place after April 30.

“We believe those who seek to form government should lead by example,” chair of the party’s Provincial Council Sat Harwood said. “We have designed our 2020 leadership contest on the same foundation of leading with our values.”

“It is our hope that the 2020 B.C. Green leadership contest can be an opportunity to participate in an important democratic process for those who would otherwise be uninterested, disadvantaged or excluded.”

Weaver says three people have approached him about running for leadership.

Weaver was hospitalized in September after being diagnosed with labyrinthitis, a condition that affects navigation and balance.

Weaver has had a history-making political career. In 2013, he became the first Green Party representative to win a seat in the B.C. legislature.

The climate scientist led the party into the 2017 election where the Greens won three seats and held the balance of power in the B.C. legislature. The Greens decided to support the BC NDP and hand John Horgan the premier’s job.

“This session has become a fitting conclusion to my time as leader,” Weaver said.

“From the Climate Accountability Amendment Act to the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, our party has worked collaboratively to fulfill many core aspects of our vision.”