Manitoba Pork says 2019 a tough year for producers

Send this page to someone via email

The chairman of Manitoba Pork says it was a difficult year for pork production in the province.

In a year-end newsletter, Manitoba Pork chair George Matheson said the year saw a return of porcine epidemic diarrhea – a viral disease commonly known as PED.

READ MORE: Manitoba pork producers hope China meat ban is lifted shortly

He says they clearly need a different approach if they hope to put an end to the disease in Manitoba.

Matheson says the price received for pigs has also been a major disappointment in 2019 as producers continue to feel the effects of US and Chinese tariff retaliations.

2:21 Global News Morning Market and Business Report – November 6, 2019 Global News Morning Market and Business Report – November 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement