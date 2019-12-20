Menu

Economy

Manitoba Pork says 2019 a tough year for producers

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2019 11:37 am
FILE PHOTO: Pigs are pictured at a farm on the outskirts of Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan province November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo.

The chairman of Manitoba Pork says it was a difficult year for pork production in the province.

In a year-end newsletter, Manitoba Pork chair George Matheson said the year saw a return of porcine epidemic diarrhea – a viral disease commonly known as PED.

READ MORE: Manitoba pork producers hope China meat ban is lifted shortly

He says they clearly need a different approach if they hope to put an end to the disease in Manitoba.

Matheson says the price received for pigs has also been a major disappointment in 2019 as producers continue to feel the effects of US and Chinese tariff retaliations.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Porkporcine epidemic diarrheaManitoba PorkGeorge Matheson
