Dear Santa: Global News reads letters from your kids

Send this page to someone via email

It was the pink poop that did it.

We were waffling on whether to do a 2019 edition of Global News anchors read your letters to Santa.

Then executive producer Deb Zinck asked, “Wasn’t there a girl who asked Santa to make her poop pink last year?”

READ MORE: Global News anchors read Christmas letters from kids, 2018 edition

And out went the call for your letters once again. Our aim is to share the magic of a child’s letter to Santa: the heartwarming, the hopeful and the hilarious.

Thanks to you sharing with us, we have a glimpse into the minds of kids once again. Enjoy this year’s edition!

P.S: find the letter that kicked it off here: Global Edmonton anchors read your kids’ letters to Santa, 2017 edition

Story continues below advertisement