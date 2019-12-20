Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Features

Dear Santa: Global News reads letters from your kids

By Jennifer Crosby Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 2:27 pm
Global News reads your kids’ letters to Santa
WATCH ABOVE: It's become a yearly tradition in Edmonton -- our Global News reporters and anchor read your kids' letters to Santa.

It was the pink poop that did it.

We were waffling on whether to do a 2019 edition of Global News anchors read your letters to Santa.

Then executive producer Deb Zinck asked, “Wasn’t there a girl who asked Santa to make her poop pink last year?”

READ MORE: Global News anchors read Christmas letters from kids, 2018 edition

And out went the call for your letters once again. Our aim is to share the magic of a child’s letter to Santa: the heartwarming, the hopeful and the hilarious.

Thanks to you sharing with us, we have a glimpse into the minds of kids once again. Enjoy this year’s edition!

P.S: find the letter that kicked it off here: Global Edmonton anchors read your kids’ letters to Santa, 2017 edition

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChristmasParentingGlobal EdmontonSantaholidays 2019Dear SantaSanta LettersLetters to SantaNaughty or niceGlobal Edmonton letters to santaGlobal News letters to santa
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.