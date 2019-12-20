Dear Santa: Global News reads letters from your kids

It was the pink poop that did it.
We were waffling on whether to do a 2019 edition of Global News anchors read your letters to Santa.
Then executive producer Deb Zinck asked, “Wasn’t there a girl who asked Santa to make her poop pink last year?”
READ MORE: Global News anchors read Christmas letters from kids, 2018 edition
And out went the call for your letters once again. Our aim is to share the magic of a child’s letter to Santa: the heartwarming, the hopeful and the hilarious.
Thanks to you sharing with us, we have a glimpse into the minds of kids once again. Enjoy this year’s edition!
P.S: find the letter that kicked it off here: Global Edmonton anchors read your kids’ letters to Santa, 2017 edition
