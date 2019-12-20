Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Greta Thunberg returns to Swedish Parliament, where her climate fight began

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 20, 2019 10:24 am
Updated December 20, 2019 10:26 am
Greta Thunberg named Time’s 2019 person of the year
WATCH: Greta Thunberg named Time's 2019 person of the year

STOCKHOLM — Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is back where her campaign started — on her perch outside the Swedish Parliament.

After months of travelling by train and boat to different climate events in Europe and the United States, the 16-year-old Swede is raising her concerns back home, just as she did over a year ago when she skipped school to begin her climate protest, a stance that proved an inspiration to kids around the world.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg tweets photo of herself sitting on floor of crowded German train

Thunberg, who last week was named Person of the year by Time magazine, posted a photo of herself on social media Friday holding a sign with the accompanying text of “School strike week 70. Stockholm!”

Thunberg told Swedish news agency TT that she hoped to encourage more climate activists beyond those she has already inspired.

Story continues below advertisement
Greta Thunberg denounces world leaders’ ‘creative PR’ in climate flight at UN summit
Greta Thunberg denounces world leaders’ ‘creative PR’ in climate flight at UN summit

“Perhaps it also means that the word climate activist is no longer seen as a belligerent word and that more people are praised,” she said.

Thunberg is back in Sweden after attending the U.N. climate change conference in Spain.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Greta ThunbergGreta Thunberg climate changeGreta Thunberg climate change campaignGreta Thunberg climate marchGreta Thunberg stockholmGreta Thunberg swedenGreta Thunberg swedish parliament
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.