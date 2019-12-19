4 charged by police in ongoing mail delivery theft investigation in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are warning the public about an increase in mail delivery thefts in Brampton, announcing four people have been charged in an ongoing investigation into the issue.

Police issued a statement Thursday evening to say there has been an increased amount of delivery thefts from community mailboxes in eastern Brampton.

As a result of complaints to officers, a spokesperson told Global News four men between the ages of 24 and 39 were charged in unrelated incidents. It was alleged some of the accused broke into the larger slots of the community mailboxes.

Const. Danny Marttini said investigators wanted to highlight the recent increase as the holidays come closer.

“[Investigators] really wanted to get the message out that this is happening,” she said.

“They really want people to be alert and if they’re seeing anything, or if it has happened to them, to contact police.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Porch pirates continue creeping around doorsteps as couriers find ways to stop them

Marttini encouraged residents, when possible, to consider making alternative delivery arrangements, such as identifying a safer location at the home to leave parcels, picking the items up at a store or mobile location, or arranging delivery to someone who will be at home or at an office on the date of the scheduled arrival.

News of the investigation comes amid a broader, ongoing concern about so-called “porch pirates” — people who steal items delivered to homes and left at front doors.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the Brampton investigation was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.