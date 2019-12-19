Overnight ‘gun fight’ in Delta, B.C., turns out to be 4 men in Nerf-gun battle

Send this page to someone via email

Police responding to reports of a “gun fight” in Metro Vancouver earlier this month were relieved to find the culprits were using far less lethal weapons: Nerf guns.

Spokesperson Cris Leykauf said officers received a call just after 2 a.m. about “suspicious circumstances” outside a North Delta home involving several people in an argument.

“The complainant had overheard someone threatening that people would be shot,” Leykauf said, prompting police to check out the scene.

That’s when it was discovered the group of men had been battling each other with Nerf guns.

“Not the typical time for a Nerf gun battle, definitely,” Leykauf said with a chuckle. “They were utterly unaware of whether it was day or night and the noise they were making.”

Story continues below advertisement

Caller, 2:07 am -They’re arguing, they’re threatening to shoot each other. Police – Arrive on scene to a gun battle. …a Nerf gun battle. One man received a minor welt. The 4 combatants were utterly unaware of the time and noise levels.#Delta, where big calls get small. pic.twitter.com/U72iK582gx — Delta Police (@deltapolice) December 18, 2019

Leykauf said four men were in the middle of a “major skirmish,” but the only injury was a minor welt on one of the shooters.

Those who did not live at the home were sent on their way, with no penalties or fines issued.

Leykauf wouldn’t say whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

While Leykauf says Delta Police is known for its motto of No Call Too Small, she was glad to see this call turn out the opposite.

“We kind of framed it as a big call turned small,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 Edmonton police educate youth on fake guns dangers Edmonton police educate youth on fake guns dangers