nerf guns

Overnight ‘gun fight’ in Delta, B.C., turns out to be 4 men in Nerf-gun battle

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 8:18 pm
Updated December 19, 2019 8:20 pm
James Swartz, director of World Against Toys Causing Harm, talks about the dangers of the Nerf Ultra One, during a news conference in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The organization says the Nerf Ultra One gun, which is billed as firing soft darts up to 120 feet, shoots the projectiles with enough force to potentially cause eye injuries.
James Swartz, director of World Against Toys Causing Harm, talks about the dangers of the Nerf Ultra One, during a news conference in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The organization says the Nerf Ultra One gun, which is billed as firing soft darts up to 120 feet, shoots the projectiles with enough force to potentially cause eye injuries. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Police responding to reports of a “gun fight” in Metro Vancouver earlier this month were relieved to find the culprits were using far less lethal weapons: Nerf guns.

Spokesperson Cris Leykauf said officers received a call just after 2 a.m. about “suspicious circumstances” outside a North Delta home involving several people in an argument.

“The complainant had overheard someone threatening that people would be shot,” Leykauf said, prompting police to check out the scene.

READ MORE: Don’t take weapons onto SkyTrain, transit police warn — even if they’re toys

That’s when it was discovered the group of men had been battling each other with Nerf guns.

“Not the typical time for a Nerf gun battle, definitely,” Leykauf said with a chuckle. “They were utterly unaware of whether it was day or night and the noise they were making.”

Leykauf said four men were in the middle of a “major skirmish,” but the only injury was a minor welt on one of the shooters.

Those who did not live at the home were sent on their way, with no penalties or fines issued.

Leykauf wouldn’t say whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

READ MORE: 3 arrested for firing live ammunition in Burnaby’s Confederation Park

While Leykauf says Delta Police is known for its motto of No Call Too Small, she was glad to see this call turn out the opposite.

“We kind of framed it as a big call turned small,” she said.

Edmonton police educate youth on fake guns dangers
Edmonton police educate youth on fake guns dangers
