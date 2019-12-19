Regina police looking for suspect after 79-year-old woman was struck in the head

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are hoping to find security camera footage in an incident on Thursday morning where a 79-year-old woman was reportedly struck in the head by a “tall man.”

The alleged assault took place around 6:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Albert Street North. The victim reportedly left a restaurant around that time and was then hit in the head by the suspect behind a nearby service station. According to police, he did not speak to the woman and hit her with something he was carrying. The suspect ran from the scene, heading southwest.

The suspect is only described as being around six-feet tall and was wearing black clothing.

Police said the victim was found by a couple who were in the area. She was helped into the gas station where police and EMS were called. The victim was taken to hospital to have her injuries treated.

The only restaurants in the 500 block of Albert Street North are Boston Pizza and McDonald’s. There is an Esso gas station just south of the McDonald’s.

Police are asking nearby business owners with video surveillance in the area for their help. The RPS said it has some video of the event, but are hoping to collect more evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.