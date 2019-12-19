New, larger facility to replace Northland Pioneers Lodge in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Another step forward has been taken to replace the Northland Pioneers Lodge in Meadow Lake, Sask.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced on Dec. 19 that it has issued a call for tenders to build a 72-bed long-term care home.

Northland Pioneers Lodge has 55 beds and was originally built in 1955, with additions made in the 1960s and 1980s.

The new and larger facility will improve access and better meet the needs of people in the area who require a high level of continuing care, according to the SHA.

“It’s important to our government to better serve long-term care residents living in rural Saskatchewan, including those of Meadow Lake and surrounding communities,” Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison said in a press release.

“This project demonstrates our long-standing commitment, as this facility is the last of the 13 long-term care home replacements our government announced in 2009.”

The 2019-20 Saskatchewan budget included $12 million towards finalizing the design and initiating construction for the new long-term care facility.

SHA’s tender closes on Jan. 30, 2020.

Construction is expected to start early next year, with completion in the fall of 2021, government officials said.

Meadow Lake is approximately 255 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.