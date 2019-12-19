Menu

Vehicle Theft

Gone in seconds: 2 Surrey vehicles pilfered after being left running unattended

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 6:15 pm
Drivers are being reminded never to leave their cars running and unattended after an a man allegedly stole two vehicles in Surrey that had been left to "warm-up.".
AP file photo

If you’ve ever left your vehicle running to “warm-up,” Surrey RCMP have a cautionary tale for you.

Mounties say two vehicles were stolen in back-to-back incidents in Whalley after their owners left them unattended and running Thursday morning.

Police got the first call around 8 a.m. in the 13800 block of Grosvenor Road, where the owner of a Ford Explorer had left the vehicle running with the keys in the ignition.

Not long afterward, the thief abandoned the vehicle in the driveway of a home on Howey Road, where they apparently exchanged it for another vehicle that had also been left running to “warm-up” — this time a Volvo.

Police caught up with that vehicle not far away, where they arrested a 35-year-old Surrey man who remains in custody pending a court appearance.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are reminding the public never to leave their vehicles running and unattended, noting it takes just seconds to steal a car that has the keys in the ignition.

