Bye-bye B-Lines: TransLink launching 4 RapidBus routes in January

Metro Vancouver bus commuters can expect to see a boost in service starting next month, as TransLink rolls out the next step in its expansion plans

The agency says it is adding an extra 56,000 annual bus service hours starting on Jan. 6, 2020, which it estimates will move an extra 20,000 people per day.

The big change is the launch of TransLink’s new RapidBus service, with four key routes coming online.

Those include:

R1 King George Boulevard (Guildford Exchange/Newton Exchange), with eight-minute service during peak hours

(Coquitlam Central Station/Haney Place), with 10-minute service during peak hours

(Joyce Station/UBC), with three to six-minute service during peak hours

(Burrard Station/SFU), with four to five-minute service during peak hours

During non-peak hours, TransLink says all RapidBus lines will run at 15-minute frequency or better, from 6 a.m. to midnight.

A fifth RapidBus line, the R5, will connect North Vancouver and West Vancouver, running Marine Drive between Phibbs Exchange and Park Royal.

TransLink estimates it will launch between February and April.

The introduction of RapidBus will see TransLink retire the old “B-Line” name, except on the 99 Broadway route. That route will be retired when the new Broadway subway line is completed.

TransLink says the buses will be faster than current service because of dedicated bus lanes, traffic signal priority and turn signal changes.

The RapidBus launch will also change service on some other routes.

The 41 Joyce Station/Crown bus will now end at Crown Street instead of the UBC bus loop, and will run at 15-minute frequency.

TransLink says it is also discontinuing the 43 Joyce Station/UBC bus, which is being supplanted by the R4.

And the 480 UBC/Bridgeport bus will only run during peak hours, and commuters who have traditionally relied on it are being advised to use the Canada Line for quicker service.

