Man charged after suspicious package incident near Macleod Trail in Calgary

The Calgary Police Service said Thursday a 30-year-old man had been charged after Wednesday’s suspicious package incident that shut down CTrain service for “several hours” in the southeast.

Officers said a man in McDonald’s called 911 about a suspicious black BMW parked behind the Best Western Hotel in the 3600 block of Macleod Trail S.E. on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

The man approached an officer, who walked into McDonald’s on an unrelated matter, and repeated his concerns. The officer found the man’s behaviour strange, identified him and arrested him on breach of conditions, according to a news release.

The man then said he had placed an explosive device in the car, police said.

The CPS Tactical Unit was called in, the area was locked down, nearby buildings were evacuated, and CTrains were stopped between the Erlton and 39 Avenue stations.

The CPS Tactical Unit cleared the BMW and determined that the explosive threat was not real at around 3 p.m.

Yunbiao Wang, 30, has been charged with falsely reporting an offence has been committed, and failure to comply with a release order.