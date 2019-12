Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service’s tactical unit was called out to deal with a suspicious package in the city’s southeast on Wednesday.

Police said they received reports of the package in the 3600 Macleod Trail S.E. after 10 a.m.

A suspicious package was found in southeast Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Jerry Favero/Global News

It prompted LRT closures and nearby buildings to be evacuated, police said.

#CTRiders, due to a police matter the #RedLine has a disruption. All stations are still being serviced. CTrains are running from Tuscany to Erlton & back and CTrains are running from Somerset to 39 Av stn & back. Shuttle buses will connect you between Erlton & 39 Ave. pic.twitter.com/cLeJMK7LYp — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) December 18, 2019

One person was taken into custody, police said, but they were not able to confirm their age or sex.