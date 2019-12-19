Menu

Crime

Judge denies construction supplier’s application to dismiss charges in Saskatoon worksite death

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 2:24 pm
Updated December 19, 2019 2:25 pm
Construction supplier asks judge to dismiss charges against them in Saskatoon hospital death
A pair of companies who face liability charges in relation to a death during construction of the new Saskatoon hospital are back in court. File / Global News

A judge has denied a construction supply company’s application to dismiss charges against them in a 2016 workplace death.

Pilosio Canada attempted to have liability charges dismissed in relation to the death of 21-year-old Eric Ndayishimiye.

He died during the construction of Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in July 2016 after a metal table cart supplied by Pilosio fell on him.

The judge denied the application and said the Crown established enough evidence for the trial to continue.

Crown council called the ruling a just decision.

Pilosio’s lawyer, who was also denied an application to split the charges between them and Ndayishimiye’s employer Banff Constructors, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The judge ruled in favour of a joint trial rather than a split one, noting splitting the trial would take even more time.

READ MORE: Trial for 2 companies charged in construction site death ‘dragging on’: judge

He even commented on the timeliness of the trial and said the trial must go ahead.

Lawyers are back in court for the remaining two weeks of the trial in March 2020.

