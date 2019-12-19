‘Please catch up’: J.K. Rowling criticized as transphobic over tweet

Send this page to someone via email

J.K. Rowling on Thursday backed a British woman who lost her job for tweeting that people cannot alter their biological sex after she lost a legal case against her employer.

Maya Forstater was sacked from the Centre for Global Development, an international think-tank, after tweeting her opposition to a British government proposal that would make it easier for transgender people to change their legal sex.

Some colleagues raised concerns that the tweets were transphobic, a charge Forstater rejected. She has said she supports everyone’s human rights but maintains that it is not possible to change sex.

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

On Wednesday, an employment tribunal rejected her claim that she had been discriminated against for her beliefs and ruled that her sacking was lawful, sparking a response from the Harry Potter author.

“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security,” Rowling tweeted.

“But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya.”

Rowling, who has nearly 15 million Twitter followers, got thousands of likes and retweets on the social media platform, with some praising her for having the courage to share her views.

Being overweight is “real” but it’s still deeply unpleasant and completely unnecessary to go around calling people “fat”. Really disappointed to see you defend a culture of relentless bullying that contributes to nearly half of young trans people in the UK attempting suicide. — Paris Lees (@parislees) December 19, 2019

But others criticized her for the tweet.

“I love JK Rowling. But I won’t ignore it when she openly tweets things that are harmful to the trans community,” tweeted Tessa Netting.

I love JK Rowling. But I won't ignore it when she openly tweets things that are harmful to the trans community. Harry Potter is about love and acceptance of people for who they are. I hope she realizes how hurtful her words can be. Trans people are valid ❤️ — Tessa Netting (@tessanetting) December 19, 2019

“My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee,” wrote Amanda Jette Knox. “The world’s most credible medical (organizations) affirm trans people. Please catch up.”

My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee. The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. — Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) December 19, 2019

“I’m not here to cancel JK Rowling as a person and stoke mob outrage,” said Eugene Gu. “I’m just here to educate and inform. Trans rights are human rights and trans women are women.”

I’m not here to cancel JK Rowling as a person and stoke mob outrage. I’m just here to educate and inform. Trans rights are human rights and trans women are women. Also, white feminism can sometimes intersect with trans exclusion or white supremacy, which is unjust. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 19, 2019

As a gay man that found safety in Hogwarts throughout my childhood – knowing that Trans people wouldn’t be able to have that safety breaks my heart. — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) December 19, 2019

–With files from Global News